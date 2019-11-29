2020 F1 debut ’would have been nice’ - Schumacher

Mick Schumacher admits it "would have been nice" if he had been able to step up to Formula 1 for 2020.

However, as he looks set to finish just 12th overall this year, the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher is instead signing up for a second season of Formula 2.

"I’m glad that I can continue in the same team," the German said.

"Of course, the step into Formula 1 would have been nice. But I see it as an advantage to gain another year of experience, especially as we will already use the low-profile tyres in 2020, a year before Formula 1."

Indeed, ahead of F1’s move to 18-inch wheels in 2021, Pirelli will supply the low profile tyres to Formula 2 teams a year early in 2020.

"More experience can only be positive for me," Schumacher, 20, said. "The new tyres are a big change and I can imagine that you have to drive differently with them."

When asked if the title is his goal for 2020, he answered: "Yes, my goal is to keep up with the best.

"I think it will be easier for me next year, because I know the car, the tracks and what happens on a race weekend."