2019 tyres to make 2020 ’predictable’ - Isola

The racing could be "more predictable" in 2020, because teams voted against using Pirelli’s newly designed and tested tyres this year.

That is the claim of Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola, referring to the rejection of the intended 2020 tyre specification following two separate tests.

"The advantage is that the teams are completely familiar with the current tyres," he is quoted as saying by De Limburger newspaper.

"But that can also be a disadvantage," Isola added. "In my estimation, the races will be more predictable because the role played by the tyres will be less.

"And that is precisely what made the show attractive," the Italian is quoted as saying.