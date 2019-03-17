GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 06h10

2019 rule changes ’no harm’ - Brawn

"If we had done nothing, it would have gotten worse"

By GMM

11 March 2019 - 09:37

Ross Brawn says F1 has taken the right step forward by tweaking the aerodynamic rules for 2019.

Currently, paddock opinions are divided over whether the changes, including to the front wings, will make overtaking easier.

But Brawn, Liberty Media’s F1 sporting boss, says the critics are missing the point.

"If we had done nothing, it would have gotten worse," he said.

"After Australia, we should have enough data about how well the cars can follow each other. We can then make small adjustments for 2020 and do whatever is needed for 2021.

"So it’s definitely not doing any harm," added Brawn.

