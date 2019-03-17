1 February 2019
2019 champion team ’up in the air’ - Wolff
"With the new regulations, it’s up in the air"
Search
Toto Wolff says the identity of this year’s world champion team is very much "up in the air".
Wolff leads the Mercedes team, which has won every world championship since the start of the ’power unit’ era in 2014.
The 2019 silver car will undergo its first "shakedown" test behind closed doors at Silverstone on February 13.
Mercedes finished ahead of Ferrari in 2018, followed by Red Bull.
"With the new regulations, it’s up in the air if somebody else could be competitive, but we very much embrace the challenge, we enjoy the fight," said Wolff. "It’s why we’re here."
Mercedes
31 January 2019
add_circle Lauda to be back in shape ’soon’ - son
31 January 2019
add_circle 2019 champion team ’up in the air’ - Wolff
29 January 2019
add_circle Bottas vows to return to rallying
29 January 2019
add_circle Mazepin to test 2017 Mercedes this year
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
2 February 2019
add_circle Sauber, now Alfa, gets 2019 budget boost
1 February 2019
add_circle De Vries next in line for F1 promotion
1 February 2019
add_circle Mercedes, Ferrari have different ’attitudes’ - Wolff
1 February 2019
add_circle Haas drivers must work on approach - Steiner
1 February 2019