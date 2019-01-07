Zandvoort mayor Niek Meijer says he wants the Dutch town to host formula one.

Earlier, it was reported that Liberty Media was open to the Zandvoort circuit once again organising a grand prix from 2020.

"Formula one can count on great support in our country. That has already been demonstrated," said mayor Meijer.

De Telegraaf newspaper reports that Zandvoort needs to find EUR 30 to 40 million within the space of "a few months" in order to secure the F1 deal.