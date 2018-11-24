Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff wants Lauda ’back at full speed’

"He didn’t lose the race to come to Abu Dhabi"

 F1


Miniboutik



Niki Lauda has told Mercedes he will be back at the F1 tracks "soon".

The team chairman and F1 legend actually wanted to come to Abu Dhabi, but according to Austrian radio O3, that plan was vetoed by doctors.

"He didn’t lose the race to come to Abu Dhabi, he won it because he is smart," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told Bild newspaper.

"I prefer Niki to be back at full speed."

Lauda, 69, has made his first appearance since his lung transplant, telling Mercedes’ race team in Abu Dhabi by video message that he will be back soon.

"This was the Niki we know," Wolff said. "He said the pressure will soon be greater because he will soon be back."

Wolff added of the one minute video: "It was a cool thing and everyone was happy."


24 November 2018 - 10h19, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Alonso could test McLaren in 2019 - Brown
Next news: Kubica could attract top team attention - Wolff
F1
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (713 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC