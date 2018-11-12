Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Wolff vows to support Vandoorne’s career

"He will do Formula E with us"

 F1


Miniboutik



Toto Wolff thinks dumped McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne can still have a bright future.

The Mercedes boss says he is baffled as to why the once highly rated Belgian never impressed in his two years in formula one.

"I don’t know when it started to go in the wrong direction for him," Wolff told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

Mercedes has rescued Vandoorne’s dying motor racing career by snapping up the 26-year-old for the new works Formula E project.

"He is the driver with the most spectacular track record in the junior categories," Wolff said.

"He has won practically every championship he has competed in. He arrived in F1 with this record and I cannot understand why things did not work out," he added.

It is believed Vandoorne will keep in touch with F1 through a programme to work in Mercedes’ driver simulator next year.

Wolff said: "My ambition is to show that Stoffel has everything it takes to be a successful driver.

"He will do Formula E with us, which is a very important platform for Mercedes. Then we will see how it’s going to go."


12 November 2018 - 14h14, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Lauda to bring doctor to Abu Dhabi comeback - Marko

F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC