F1 - Wolff sure Lauda will make F1 return

"He has lost nothing of his dry humour"


13 September 2018 - 10h26, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says he is sure Niki Lauda will eventually return to the F1 paddock.

We reported recently that, as he recovers from a lung transplant in intensive care, the Mercedes team chairman will not attend any of the remaining seven grands prix in 2018.

But Wolff, Lauda’s closest colleague, is confident the F1 legend will be back.

"Niki is of course physically weakened, but otherwise there is no difference at all," the Mercedes team boss told Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

"He has lost nothing of his dry humour. He has so much power and is such a phenomenal fighter that I’m really convinced Niki will be back in the paddock."

For instance, Wolff says the 69-year-old is actively hounding him for information as he sits out the races in his Vienna hospital bed.

"He wants to know everything about the team and the drivers. He asked me to bombard him with emails at the end of each practice and race day," he revealed.

One rumour is that Abu Dhabi in late November, the 2018 season finale, has been pencilled in for Lauda’s return to F1.

"The doctors cannot answer this question yet," said Wolff when asked about the likely recovery timeframe, "but Niki is in good hands."


