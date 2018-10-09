Logo
F1 - Wolff not counting Hamilton’s title chickens yet

"I don’t even want to think about him breaking a finger"


9 October 2018 - 12h15, by GMM 

Although Lewis Hamilton has reached his first ’match point’ of 2018, his boss Toto Wolff insists it is not over yet.

It might be said that, because Mercedes’ Hamilton can actually race into mathematical certainty for his fifth crown in Austin next weekend, he already has ’one hand on the trophy’.

Mercedes’ Wolff doesn’t believe in that.

"I don’t even want to think about him breaking a finger," the Austrian said, according to Spain’s Marca newspaper.

"It’s important to stay focused. You don’t have a trophy in your hands until you have it in your hands," he added.

"One bad result takes a lot of points away suddenly," said Wolff. "It does not look like it’s going to happen, but that’s the way racing is — it’s a sport and anything can happen.

"I don’t want to worry too much, we’re just going to go to Austin and do our job," he said.

If Hamilton wins in Austin and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel is not second, the Mercedes driver will secure the 2018 drivers’ world championship with three races left to run after that.

"Austin is usually a good track for us, so I can’t wait to unleash this beast there," said the British driver.


