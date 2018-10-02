F1 is edging closer to installing a new qualifying format for 2019.

Recently, we reported that a ’Q4’ segment could be added to the format in a bid to spice up the action, with shorter segment durations meaning drivers have less laps to perfect their time.

Q4 would then end with a ten minute, eight-car battle for pole.

"It’s a new idea proposed by formula one as a result of a lot of research and asking the fans," FIA race director Charlie Whiting said.

"It was discussed last week in the Strategy Group. Personally I like the idea but it’s not up to me."