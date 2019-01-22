Charlie Whiting has inspected key changes at the French grand prix venue.

Last year, as the Paul Ricard circuit returned to the calendar, teams and drivers expressed concerns about the supposedly dangerous pit entry and exit.

Auto Hebdo, and Var-Matin newspaper, now report that Paul Ricard is in the process of completing circuit modifications for 2019.

Whiting, the FIA race director, inspected the changes last Friday, including a renewed asphalt surface.

"All the corners have been redone. Only the straights remain as they were," said circuit boss Stephane Clair.

Auto Hebdo reports that the pitlane entry has been relocated to the penultimate corner rather than the beginning of the following straight.

Clair added: "The new asphalt is of impeccable quality, so we have every reason to assume that all the problems will be solved.

"But the main change concerns the entrance to the pitlane," he confirmed. "It will be particularly good for the spectators in that area."