Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Whiting inspects Paul Ricard modifications

The main change concerns the entrance to the pitlane

 F1


Miniboutik



Charlie Whiting has inspected key changes at the French grand prix venue.

Last year, as the Paul Ricard circuit returned to the calendar, teams and drivers expressed concerns about the supposedly dangerous pit entry and exit.

Auto Hebdo, and Var-Matin newspaper, now report that Paul Ricard is in the process of completing circuit modifications for 2019.

Whiting, the FIA race director, inspected the changes last Friday, including a renewed asphalt surface.

"All the corners have been redone. Only the straights remain as they were," said circuit boss Stephane Clair.

Auto Hebdo reports that the pitlane entry has been relocated to the penultimate corner rather than the beginning of the following straight.

Clair added: "The new asphalt is of impeccable quality, so we have every reason to assume that all the problems will be solved.

"But the main change concerns the entrance to the pitlane," he confirmed. "It will be particularly good for the spectators in that area."


22 January 2019 - 11h05, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Guanyu Zhou joins the Renault Sport Academy for 2019
Next news: Nicolas Todt to be Mick Schumacher manager
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC