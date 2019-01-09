Pascal Wehrlein will be Ferrari’s new test driver for 2019, according to international media reports.

L’Equipe says the former Manor and Sauber driver, who recently parted with Mercedes’ development programme, will take over the role at Ferrari from Daniil Kvyat.

Kurier newspaper says the 24-year-old’s main role will be in the simulator at Maranello, even though he will contest a Formula E race for a team this weekend.

That report said that with Antonio Giovinazzi moving from a Ferrari test role to Sauber, former Williams driver Serkey Sirotkin is likely to also join Wehrlein at the Italian team.

Germany’s RTL and Sky broadcasters noted that the news is not yet official.