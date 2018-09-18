Logo
F1 - Wehrlein on pole for Toro Rosso seat

"I am looking for new challenges and opportunities"


18 September 2018 - 10h05, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a top candidate to return to F1 next year.

Just days ago, Mercedes admitted that after the German driver’s Manor and Sauber career ended, it has been unable to secure him another seat in F1 and is therefore ending the contract.

"I am looking for new challenges and opportunities, and am currently talking to other teams about a cockpit for next season," Wehrlein revealed.

France’s L’Equipe reports that the team could be Toro Rosso.

The Red Bull junior team is preparing to announce its drivers for 2019 next time out at Sochi. Pierre Gasly is moving to the senior team, while Brendon Hartley has underperformed this year.

Daniil Kvyat is the favourite for one seat.

La Derniere Heure reports that if Kvyat does return to Toro Rosso, it would open up the spot as Ferrari’s development driver that McLaren refugee Stoffel Vandoorne could fill.

"We have not been able to confirm this with Stoffel’s entourage," the report admitted.


