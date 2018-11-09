Logo
F1 - Wehrlein linked with Ferrari test role

If Kubica goes to Williams

More pieces of the 2019 jigsaw puzzle could be about to fall into place.

It is believed Robert Kubica’s future could be decided in Brazil. He is reportedly tossing up between signing as a Ferrari test driver or waiting for Williams’ second race seat decision.

Also in the running for a Ferrari test role is Pascal Wehrlein, according to Auto Bild.

Esteban Ocon, meanwhile, looks likely to sit out 2019, even though he remains an outside contender for the Williams drive.

"I could race in another series but I don’t think I will," the Frenchman said in Brazil.

"If I don’t race in 2019 I want to stay close to Mercedes. If I can learn from the best team, that is the best thing possible for a full-time return in 2020."


9 November 2018 - 09h27, by GMM 



