F1 - Wehrlein admits to Ferrari ’talks’

"My goal remains formula one"

Pascal Wehrlein has admitted to having "talks" with Ferrari.

Reports suggest the former Manor and Sauber driver, who recently split with Mercedes and is now a Formula E driver, will work in Ferrari’s simulator in 2019.

"The situation is that talks are taking place, but nothing has been confirmed yet," German Wehrlein told the German publication Motorsport-Magazin.com.

"One of the reasons I chose Formula E is that I can also work in other championships," he added.

"I said last year that I’m very interested in doing something else besides Formula E. A role with Ferrari would of course be a very good opportunity," said Wehrlein, 24.

He admitted his friendship with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel is an asset.

"I’ve gotten along well with him for a very long time," Wehrlein said. "To what extent he was involved, I cannot assess."

At any rate, he thinks the news will be made official "very soon".

"My goal remains formula one, but at the moment I am happy where I am. For me it’s good to sit in a formula car, because I see my future in formula racing."

Bild newspaper said Wehrlein’s Ferrari duties kicked off in the simulator at Maranello on Monday.


