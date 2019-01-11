|
|
F1 - Wehrlein admits to Ferrari ’talks’
"My goal remains formula one"
|
|
|
Pascal Wehrlein has admitted to having "talks" with Ferrari.
Reports suggest the former Manor and Sauber driver, who recently split with Mercedes and is now a Formula E driver, will work in Ferrari’s simulator in 2019.
"The situation is that talks are taking place, but nothing has been confirmed yet," German Wehrlein told the German publication Motorsport-Magazin.com.
"One of the reasons I chose Formula E is that I can also work in other championships," he added.
"I said last year that I’m very interested in doing something else besides Formula E. A role with Ferrari would of course be a very good opportunity," said Wehrlein, 24.
He admitted his friendship with Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel is an asset.
"I’ve gotten along well with him for a very long time," Wehrlein said. "To what extent he was involved, I cannot assess."
At any rate, he thinks the news will be made official "very soon".
"My goal remains formula one, but at the moment I am happy where I am. For me it’s good to sit in a formula car, because I see my future in formula racing."
Bild newspaper said Wehrlein’s Ferrari duties kicked off in the simulator at Maranello on Monday.
11 January 2019 - 11h06, by GMM
Previous news: Arrivabene linked with Sauber role
|
|