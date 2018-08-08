Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Villeneuve backs Ricciardo’s Renault move

"It’s a factory team with great resources"


8 August 2018 - 09h10, by GMM 

Jacques Villeneuve has backed Daniel Ricciardo’s surprise move to Renault for 2019.

Australian Ricciardo shocked the F1 world with the announcement he is leaving Red Bull to join the French outfit.

But 1997 world champion Villeneuve told the Journal de Montreal that he’s not surprised.

"I’ve been talking about this for a month, but no one believed me," he said.

"Everyone thought he was staying at Red Bull, but it’s great that he’s going to Renault.

"It’s a factory team with great resources," Villeneuve insisted.

"The cooperation of Red Bull and Honda is not credible. Red Bull is also Max Verstappen’s team in the sense that all the attention is on him," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC