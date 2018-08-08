Jacques Villeneuve has backed Daniel Ricciardo’s surprise move to Renault for 2019.

Australian Ricciardo shocked the F1 world with the announcement he is leaving Red Bull to join the French outfit.

But 1997 world champion Villeneuve told the Journal de Montreal that he’s not surprised.

"I’ve been talking about this for a month, but no one believed me," he said.

"Everyone thought he was staying at Red Bull, but it’s great that he’s going to Renault.

"It’s a factory team with great resources," Villeneuve insisted.

"The cooperation of Red Bull and Honda is not credible. Red Bull is also Max Verstappen’s team in the sense that all the attention is on him," he said.