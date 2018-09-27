Sebastian Vettel says he does not need a psychological coach.

In recent days, as his and Ferrari’s 2018 title dream looked to be falling apart, some pointed the finger at Vettel’s questionable calm under pressure.

But the German says he is not giving up.

"The road is still long and there are a lot of points left," Vettel is quoted by Kleine Zeitung.

"One of our car’s strengths is that it works pretty well everywhere, so there’s no reason to be afraid of what’s next.

"I think Russia has improved for us compared to recent years so I still believe in it," Vettel added. "I’ll keep fighting."

And anyway, Vettel said ahead of the Sochi round that he never looks at the big picture prematurely.

"Formula one is about putting together a puzzle," he told Auto Bild.

"It’s important that the finished puzzle is your dream and your goal, but that can’t distract you from putting it together."

Some, however, think Vettel has not been dealing well with the pressure in 2018.

"Of course I have pressure," he admitted. "But most of the time it’s me putting it on myself.

"In my spare time I hardly read about formula one - it’s mainly football - and I don’t let public criticism get to me. But generally the motto is you’re never as good or as bad as people say you are."

Finally, Vettel rejected any suggestion that he may need a psychological coach.

"I find that side of it very interesting, but I have not met the person that I think can help me," he said.

"I’ve looked into it so it’s not like the topic has passed me by, but I have developed things that work for me."