Sebastian Vettel says he is not expecting ’team orders’ to be issued in Singapore.

Last time out at Monza, the German was angry because Ferrari apparently did not instruct teammate Kimi Raikkonen to play a ’team role’.

"We have drivers, not butlers," boss Maurizio Arrivabene had said.

So now with Raikkonen definitely leaving the team, the Finn seems even less inclined to help Vettel with his championship quest.

"I only drive one car," he said in Singapore.

Vettel said the issue isn’t bothering him.

"Each team does it differently," he said, perhaps referring to Mercedes whose Valtteri Bottas obviously played a team role at Monza.

"There are situations where it makes sense. Monza may not have been perfect and I had my say. But it has nothing to do with my relationship with Kimi. We are both adults," Vettel added.

Ferrari is the clear favourite in Singapore, but Vettel acknowledged that he cannot afford to make any more mistakes as he chases Lewis Hamilton’s lead.

"I am my own biggest enemy," he admitted.