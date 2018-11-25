Bernie Ecclestone says Sebastian Vettel is not a leader.

With the championships now settled, the former F1 supremo hit back at the view that Sebastian Vettel is a Michael Schumacher-type character at Ferrari.

"Michael took Ferrari onto his shoulders and led them out of the crisis. He was a leader. Sebastian is not like that," Ecclestone told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Vettel and Ferrari made key mistakes in 2018, with Ecclestone alleging that the German driver’s character played a role in losing the title with "the best car".

"At Red Bull, Sebastian was used to being loved. But I don’t think it’s been like that at Ferrari and so he lost his concentration.

"Sebastian is very sensitive, which is strange for a German," Ecclestone added. "He has to be stronger inside and look at things more calmly. But he has every opportunity to do that."