F1 - Vettel no fan of electric cars

"I don’t believe electric cars solve all the world’s problems"

Sebastian Vettel says he is no fan of the trend towards electrically powered cars.

The new Formula E season has just kicked off, with big manufacturers including Mercedes, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Nissan and Jaguar involved, and former F1 stars like Felipe Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne and many others.

But F1 traditionalist Vettel says he prefers petrol power.

"At some point, the cars we grew up with will not be built anymore," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "You have to accept that.

"But I don’t believe electric cars solve all the world’s problems either. In my opinion, it’s the wrong technology," said the Ferrari driver.

"It’s too expensive and not as clean as they say. Think about the batteries. They may not dispose of them over here, but then you have to dispose of them over there instead."

Vettel also said electric-powered motor sport is not a silver bullet, either.

"What we do is entertainment," he insisted. "That’s where the emotion is.

"If the only thing you see at a rock concert is a laser show, something is missing. I go there because of the music."


17 December 2018 - 11h10, by GMM 



