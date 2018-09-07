Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel making too many mistakes - Hakkinen

"To beat Lewis, Ferrari now needs to do a perfect job"


7 September 2018 - 12h30, by GMM 

Former world champion Mika Hakkinen thinks Mercedes could be heading for the 2018 title, even though Ferrari currently has the faster car.

The 1998 and 1999 title winner is referring to the fact that while Sebastian Vettel’s red car is quicker, Lewis Hamilton is 30 points out in front.

"No one can say that Lewis is there because the Mercedes has a major advantage," Hakkinen told his Unibet column.

The Finn says Mercedes is simply doing a better job than Ferrari, and not just because of Hamilton’s talent.

"He shows great race craft and does not make mistakes of the kind that Sebastian Vettel has made, especially at race starts," said Hakkinen. "But he also benefits from having a fantastic team partnership with Valtteri Bottas."

For example, Hakkinen said that while Bottas played a supporting role at Monza, Vettel was having to actually fight against his teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

"From the moment the lights went out at the start, it was clear that Ferrari had two drivers racing each other whereas at Mercedes they worked together," he said.

"It was a mistake of leadership and strategy on Ferrari’s part not to sit down with Kimi and Sebastian on Saturday night and plan how to run the race."

The first lap action meant Hamilton and Vettel collided, with the German spinning. And Hakkinen said Ferrari can’t afford any more of that in the remaining seven races.

"To beat Lewis, Ferrari now needs to do a perfect job every weekend and hope that Mercedes has some problems," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()