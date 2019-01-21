Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel hopes Schumacher races for Ferrari

"I hope he stays with us for a long time"

 F1


Miniboutik



Sebastian Vettel has welcomed news that Mick Schumacher has signed up with Ferrari.

Schumacher, the 19-year-old son of Vettel’s mentor Michael, has joined Ferrari’s driver development ’academy’.

"It’s great for him," Vettel said at the race of champions event in Mexico.

"I hope he stays with us for a long time and one day he can drive with me. Or maybe I can hand over the steering wheel to him when I stop one day," he is quoted by DPA news agency.

Ferrari’s new team boss, Mattia Binotto, says he has known Schumacher "from birth". Mick was born in 1999, one year before Michael Schumacher won his first of five titles for Ferrari.

"I think it’s a great story," Luigi Mazzola, an engineer who worked closely with Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, told Italy’s Autosprint.

"Mick has proved his worth so far and deserves to be in the academy. I’m glad Ferrari beat Mercedes to signing him and I think the academy is a good environment for young drivers to develop," he added.

Schumacher will contest the Formula 2 series this year, and is slated to make his F1 test debut either for Ferrari or one of the customer teams Sauber or Haas.

"When I debuted at this event, I was paired with Michael and I remember how I looked up to him," Vettel recalled at the race of champions event. "Today I am with his son.

"I’m sure Michael would be extremely proud of Mick."


21 January 2019 - 11h04, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Honda ’not far away’ from top teams - Tost
Next news: ’Mature’ Verstappen took punishment seriously - Liuzzi
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC