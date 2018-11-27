Logo
F1 - Verstappen won’t be ’idiot’ in community service

"He’s going to be making cups of tea for Jean"

Max Verstappen says he will not do any community service tasks that make him "look like an idiot".

The Dutch driver was sentenced by the FIA to two days of community service for shoving Esteban Ocon after the Brazilian grand prix.

FIA president Todt admitted in Abu Dhabi that a stewarding role at a junior category race is one possibility for Verstappen’s community service.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner joked: "I think he’s going to be making cups of tea for Jean."

Verstappen also joked in Abu Dhabi that, although relieved he will not have to attend the FIA Gala award night because he is outside the top three, "maybe I can do it as a community service day".

More seriously, the 21-year-old said he will not be happy if his community service is too public.

"I’m definitely not going to look like an idiot," Verstappen said.

"I believe they are already being very hard on me for this, so let’s find something that is suitable for me to do."


27 November 2018 - 10h53, by GMM 



