Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen thinking in races more now - father

"After Monaco, he has taken good steps"


3 October 2018 - 12h12, by GMM 

Max Verstappen’s father says the young Dutchman is now thinking more during F1 races.

The Red Bull driver had a tough start to 2018, but his father Jos said the 21-year-old is now racing more smartly.

"You can see the progress he has made during the year," the former Benetton and Minardi driver told Ziggo Sport.

"After Monaco, he has taken good steps. He now thinks a bit more during the races," Jos added.

Jos, once teammate to the great Michael Schumacher, admitted he has played a role in advising young Verstappen.

"Did I tell him that? Yes, several teams," Verstappen laughed.

"We discuss everything together and he listens, because we have agreed that I can always have my say. But he does what he wants."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()