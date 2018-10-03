Max Verstappen’s father says the young Dutchman is now thinking more during F1 races.

The Red Bull driver had a tough start to 2018, but his father Jos said the 21-year-old is now racing more smartly.

"You can see the progress he has made during the year," the former Benetton and Minardi driver told Ziggo Sport.

"After Monaco, he has taken good steps. He now thinks a bit more during the races," Jos added.

Jos, once teammate to the great Michael Schumacher, admitted he has played a role in advising young Verstappen.

"Did I tell him that? Yes, several teams," Verstappen laughed.

"We discuss everything together and he listens, because we have agreed that I can always have my say. But he does what he wants."