F1 - Verstappen ’still no fan’ of Halo

"Of course it’s better that no one was injured"


30 August 2018 - 12h52, by GMM 

Even a scary crash at Spa has not convinced Max Verstappen about the merits of ’Halo’.

At the first corner of the Belgian grand prix, Fernando Alonso’s McLaren leapfrogged over the Sauber of Charles Leclerc.

Tyre marks on the Halo convinced many that the controversial safety innovation had saved Leclerc’s life.

But Verstappen told Ziggo Sport: "I’m still not a fan of it."

As for whether Halo saved Leclerc on Sunday, the Red Bull driver answered: "You never know. It’s always difficult.

"If you see how low we are in these cars, I wonder how much it would have hit him or not. I don’t think so.

"But of course it’s better that no one was injured."

Verstappen, 20, said his biggest problem with Halo is the aesthetics.

"It’s a super ugly thing. Like a flip flop on your car," he insisted.


