Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen’s father questions Ricciardo move

"Switching from a top team to a smaller team..."


29 August 2018 - 10h52, by GMM 

Max Verstappen’s father says he is surprised Daniel Ricciardo decided to leave Red Bull.

Some believe Ricciardo’s decision to accept an offer to switch to the works Renault outfit was because Red Bull saw the younger Verstappen as the future.

But Jos Verstappen rejects that.

"I’m 100 per cent sure of it," he is quoted by Speed Week. "They get along well.

"Of course there is competition in qualifying and the races, but the relationship is very good in my view. That’s why I don’t understand," Jos added.

"Switching from a top team to a smaller team — I don’t know if that’s the right move. I wouldn’t have done it," the Dutchman added.

Jos said Red Bull operates a clear policy of driver equality, so that is not the reason Ricciardo would have left. "They did that in the past and still do," he said.

Max’s new teammate for 2019 will be 22-year-old Pierre Gasly, who steps up from the smaller Red Bull team Toro Rosso.

"That’s how it should be," Jos said of Gasly’s internal promotion. "I think Max is fine with Pierre."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC