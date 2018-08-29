Max Verstappen’s father says he is surprised Daniel Ricciardo decided to leave Red Bull.

Some believe Ricciardo’s decision to accept an offer to switch to the works Renault outfit was because Red Bull saw the younger Verstappen as the future.

But Jos Verstappen rejects that.

"I’m 100 per cent sure of it," he is quoted by Speed Week. "They get along well.

"Of course there is competition in qualifying and the races, but the relationship is very good in my view. That’s why I don’t understand," Jos added.

"Switching from a top team to a smaller team — I don’t know if that’s the right move. I wouldn’t have done it," the Dutchman added.

Jos said Red Bull operates a clear policy of driver equality, so that is not the reason Ricciardo would have left. "They did that in the past and still do," he said.

Max’s new teammate for 2019 will be 22-year-old Pierre Gasly, who steps up from the smaller Red Bull team Toro Rosso.

"That’s how it should be," Jos said of Gasly’s internal promotion. "I think Max is fine with Pierre."