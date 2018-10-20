Logo
F1 - Verstappen quiet over female-only series

"I’d rather keep my opinion for myself"


20 October 2018 - 15h43, by GMM 

Max Verstappen is keeping his mouth shut about the new female-only open wheeler category.

When the ’W Series’ concept was launched, some said it was a great opportunity for women. But others think it is a sexist idea based on the notion that women are not good enough to compete with men.

"Everybody has their opinion and I’d rather keep mine for myself," Verstappen said in Austin.

Nico Hulkenberg agrees: "At first I couldn’t believe it when I heard it."

And Pierre Gasly said: "I saw many tweets from people who are not very happy about it, but I think before I make a judgement we should give the girls a chance."

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen commented: "I hope the W Series contributes to us having more women in motor sport."


