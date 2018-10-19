Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen questions Renault’s new 2019 engine

"I’d have to see it"


19 October 2018 - 16h14, by GMM 

Max Verstappen has cast doubt on Renault’s ability to be competitive in 2019.

The Dutchman has been vocally critical of Red Bull’s departing engine supplier at recent races.

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has announced that, due to limitations with the existing design, the French manufacturer will use an almost completely new power unit in 2019.

"I’d have to see it," Verstappen, to be Honda powered next year, said in Austin.

"Four years ago they said that too, then three years ago, then two years ago. It’s always the same song.

"But it doesn’t matter to me, I’m not looking at that at all. I’m looking forward to the challenge with Honda," he added.

Verstappen said he also has doubts about the 2019 chassis regulations that are designed to improve overtaking.

"It might help a little bit, but what I’m already reading is that next year we’ll have about the same downforce as this year, so I think that the benefit will be limited," he told verstappen.nl.

"It only looks somewhat uglier, but maybe the design will be refined before the next season."

Finally, Verstappen brushed off news that Austin has added a new kerb at the corner that he controversially cut en route to the US grand prix podium a year ago.

"There are still so many other corners you can cut," he told reporters in Austin. "That I did it there last year was a coincidence. It just happened that way."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()