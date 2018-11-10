Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen not interested in third place

"Only the winner is in the record book"

 F1


Miniboutik



Max Verstappen says he has no interest in being ’best of the rest’ in 2018.

The Dutchman is back on form after a difficult start to the season, and now within striking distance of tackling Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen for third overall in the drivers’ standings.

But he says that isn’t a goal.

"If in 15 years they look back, nobody will remember who was third," Red Bull’s Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

"Only the winner is in the record book. Second and third, silver and bronze, means nothing. For me only first place counts, especially for the world championship.

"That’s what I do it for," he added in Brazil.

However, the Mexican GP winner says he is still motivated to win the last two races of the season, although he acknowledges that acing qualifying in Brazil will be difficult.

"I have recently noticed that despite everything, I can be a part of it. That can also be the case here again," said Verstappen in Brazil.

"That’s why I’m going to make the best of it again. It is how I always want it: to win races and get the best out of myself."


10 November 2018 - 13h34, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Lauda to be back by Melbourne 2019 - Wolff
Next news: Interlagos, FP3: Vettel quickest in final practice
F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC