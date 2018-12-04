Logo
F1 - Verstappen admits post-2020 ’plan B’

"We just need an engine to reach the right level"

Max Verstappen says he has a ’plan B’ for the future.

Openly frustrated with Renault power in the past seasons, the Dutchman is now looking ahead to Red Bull’s new works collaboration with Honda.

"I really like this team, and I’m sure that we can make the fastest car," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We just need an engine to reach the right level. Next year we have to be strong and create a base for 2020, when our project will fight for the title," said the 21-year-old.

But when asked what will happen if the 2020 plan doesn’t work out, Verstappen admitted: "There is always a plan B."


4 December 2018 - 08h10, by GMM 



