Max Verstappen is looking forward to Red Bull’s Honda-powered future.

A fierce critic of the departing customer Renault engines, the Dutchman acknowledges however that he might need to wait a full year before Red Bull-Honda can charge for a title.

"Looking at where they were, Honda has made remarkable strides," the 20-year-old said.

"In the first stint at Spa, I could not pass Gasly, I couldn’t even get close. I think it demonstrates a lot about the great steps forward made by Honda.

"Very rarely have we seen failures, and more important is that there is the desire to bring everything to the limit," he told Ziggo Sport Totaal.

"Honda is a very serious company. They have already started on the test bench and they are asking us for many changes to prepare for next year. They are extremely motivated and want to do thousands of miles of testing," Verstappen added.

However, the top Red Bull driver acknowledged that leapfrogging Ferrari and Mercedes will not be easy for Honda.

"Everyone wants to fight for the title but it is difficult," Verstappen said.

"At the beginning we will need to make more progress but we hope to be close by the end. The following year (2020), we should be fully competitive.

"But I think 2019 will be a positive year where we know what we have and what steps are still to be taken," he added.

"Mercedes and Ferrari have the two strongest power units, but Honda is already much better than it is recognised."