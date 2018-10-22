Stoffel Vandoorne will keep one foot in the world of formula one next year.

The Belgian has lost his seat at McLaren and will instead race for Mercedes’ works Formula E team from 2019.

But he will also stay in touch with F1.

"We like Stoffel a lot," Gwen Lagrue, who is the head of Mercedes’ driver development programme and George Russell’s manager, told RTBF.

"We need his expertise and his talent for simulator work, and we’ll see in the future if this opens up other opportunities.

"He’s still young and has a lot of talent. Stoffel’s career does not stop," Lagrue added.