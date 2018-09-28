Stoffel Vandoorne looks set to keep his motor racing career alive in Formula E.

The Belgian has lost his McLaren seat for 2019.

He told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF at Sochi: "At this moment there is nothing decided but in my head I know exactly what I would like to do.

"I think we are getting closer to a decision. Formula E is a possibility, but we have received a lot of other offers from other categories as well."

It is believed Vandoorne is referring chiefly to Indycar, but the strong rumour is that he has agreed to move to Formula E to race for Mercedes’ works team.

"Mercedes? It’s you who said it rather than me," he smiled. "But it is obviously a very, very good manufacturer that I don’t need to tell you about," he said.

"I was in contact with Toro Rosso but it’s no longer an option. I am pretty sure I will not be in formula one next year. Actually the chances are almost zero," added Vandoorne.