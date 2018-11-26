Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vandoorne lacked ’confidence’ from McLaren

"Personally I have no regrets"

 F1


Miniboutik



As his F1 career ends, Stoffel Vandoorne has hinted he was the victim of politics at McLaren this year.

The Belgian said he had "fun" during his last race for the struggling British team in Abu Dhabi, before switching to Formula E and a Mercedes role for 2019.

"It was a great fight with Esteban and Romain, as we know our car is not at the level of Force India and Haas," he is quoted by La Derniere Heure.

"Now I’m going to relax for a few days, empty my head and switch to electric mode," Vandoorne smiled.

Some in the paddock are confused as to why Vandoorne’s F1 career did not flourish, given how dominant he was in the junior categories.

"You have not seen everything that went on behind the scenes — all the politics," he said.

"I cannot say everything, but perhaps you can imagine. Personally I have no regrets, I did my job as best as I could.

"What I missed the most in some moments was the feeling of the confidence of the team.

"It’s not always easy to perform and give the best of yourself when you know that they are negotiating with other drivers at the same time, but I did not give up and I ended my season with some good races," Vandoorne added.

As for whether F1 will see Vandoorne again, the 26-year-old is set to work in Mercedes’ simulator next year and he said: "I don’t know.

"But life sometimes surprises you. Maybe one day we’ll meet here again."


26 November 2018 - 14h34, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Rosberg backs Vettel to be 2019 title charger
Next news: Official: Alexander Albon to drive for Toro Rosso in 2019
F1
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC