Stoffel Vandoorne is hopeful about his future in formula one.

That is despite the fact that Abu Dhabi is his last race with McLaren prior to switching to Formula E for 2019.

Vandoorne has been signed by Mercedes’ new works team in the all-electric category, but he will also stay in touch with F1 through work in the world champion team’s simulator.

"It’s an interesting role for me," the 26-year-old is quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws in Abu Dhabi.

"I am sure that I will be able to contribute some new ideas. It will also be nice to see the differences with McLaren.

"It is still the only team that I have worked with in formula one," said Vandoorne, whose did not flourish in F1 despite his ultra-promising junior career.

And so Vandoorne is hopeful that Mercedes is a better place for him.

"Mercedes will know exactly what I am capable of," he said. "Then you never know what will happen in the future, but it’s good to be prepared for anything.

"For me it was important to be linked to a manufacturer, so when I had the chance to go to Mercedes, I did not hesitate," Vandoorne continued. "When they do something at Mercedes, they do it properly."