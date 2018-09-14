Logo
F1 - Vandoorne had no chance at McLaren - Verstappen

"I never thought he had a good chance with Fernando"


14 September 2018 - 14h12, by GMM 

Max Verstappen thinks Stoffel Vandoorne struggled to get a fair go at McLaren.

Belgian Vandoorne has been ousted by the British team for 2019, after apparently struggling to shine alongside Fernando Alonso.

But Verstappen is quoted by the Dutch publication Formule 1: "I never thought he had a good chance with Fernando.

"I really like Stoffel. He’s a very good driver. Fernando has the same car, but I think he always had newer parts.

"That’s a shame, because with such a large team as McLaren you would expect they would always have two versions of something new.

"I don’t think he had a very good chance against Fernando and of course you pay for that," the Red Bull driver added.

Verstappen said it will "not happen" that Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso will now snap up Vandoorne and rescue his career.

"No. Maybe I know who is going there," the Dutchman smiled.


