Stoffel Vandoorne arrived late to the paddock ahead of the US grand prix.

The Belgian has been ousted by McLaren, and so he got his new Formula E adventure off to an early start with a test in Valencia last week.

"It’s true that I arrived here quite late but I think there are worse things in life," Vandoorne told RTBF.

"I’m going to have fun in my last races with McLaren even if the performance isn’t what we want it to be."

He said he will then put all his focus into Formula E.

"It’s very different to formula one," Vandoorne admitted.

"It may not be the fastest car in the world, but it offers a different challenge compared to formula one and other categories.

"In terms of pleasure, racing there will be something very good."