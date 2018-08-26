Logo
F1 - Vandoorne 2018 seat safe for now - de Ferran

"At the moment we have no other plans"


26 August 2018 - 08h16, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne’s seat at McLaren could be safe at least for the rest of the year.

It is rumoured that, last week at Woking, endangered Force India driver Esteban Ocon did a seat fitting.

Standing at 186cm, it is believed the Frenchman did not fit in the 2018 McLaren.

When asked about Ocon, sporting boss Gil de Ferran said: "I’m not going to talk about drivers who are not with McLaren."

However, while Belgian Vandoorne’s seat looks very much in doubt for 2019, de Ferran hinted that he will stay put at least for the remaining races of this year.

"Yes, I can confirm that at the moment we have no other plans," he said.

"We have not taken any decision on the seat that is free for next year," de Ferran added.

Vandoorne said he is very unhappy with his performance for his home crowd this weekend at Spa Francorchamps.

"I was last in every session with a lot of problems this weekend," he said. "It’s a shame I do not have a better car to give something more to the fans."


