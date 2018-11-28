Logo
F1 - Two Schumachers in F1 would be ’incredible’

"That would be a wonderful dream"

Ralf Schumacher says the idea of two Schumachers on the F1 grid once again is a "wonderful dream".

Next year, F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s high-profile son Mick - the new European F3 champion - is stepping up to Formula 2.

But also rising rapidly through the ranks is David Schumacher, the son of Michael’s brother Ralf.

Ralf and Michael raced together in F1 in the 90s and 2000s, and now 17-year-old David - a Formula 4 rookie of the year in 2018 - is preparing to move into F3.

Kolner Express newspaper says David is testing a F3 car at Sepang this week.

When asked what it would be like to see two Schumachers competing again in F1, former Williams and Toyota driver Ralf said: "That would be a wonderful dream.

"If if comes true for both of them, it would be incredible, mega," the 43-year-old told the German broadcaster RTL.

However, Ralf admitted that it is far from a certainty.

"We all know there are not enough places in formula one, and the closer you get to it, the thinner the air," he said.


28 November 2018 - 12h54, by GMM 



