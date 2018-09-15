Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Turkey, SS8: Disaster for Neuville

Broken suspension shatters Belgian’s hopes


15 September 2018 - 09h17, by www.wrc.com 

WRC leader Thierry Neuville suffered a massive blow to his hopes of a maiden title after broken suspension brought the Belgian to a halt at the end of Saturday’s opening speed test at Rally Turkey.

Neuville, who led arch-rival Sébastien Ogier by just three-tenths of a second overnight, limped to the finish of the 34.24km Yeşilbelde with a broken front left suspension mounting on his Hyundai i20.

He was almost 8sec quicker than Ogier at the 22km split point, but soon after the top mounting punched through the bonnet. Neuville battled on, but dropped 3min 30sec and the look of disappointment on his face said more than his words.

“Something is broken. We didn’t hit anything. I don’t know, unlucky, really unlucky,” was all the Belgian could muster.

Neuville and co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul worked on the car at the finish, swapping suspension parts from the rear left to fit to the front. The aim was to drive to the next stage while engineers in the service park analysed the damage before deciding whether they should continue.

Ogier was fastest by a massive 22.5sec in his Ford Fiesta to move into a 25.5sec lead over Andreas Mikkelsen.

“It’s part of the game,” Ogier said of Neuville’s problem. “I think I had a good stage but I was struggling for grip. The road cleaning effect is very big today so it’s good to be at the back of the field.”

Ott Tänak was second fastest in his Toyota Yaris, 0.7sec ahead of Mikkelsen. The Estonian was one of just two drivers to gamble on selecting only one spare wheel for the morning’s three stages. Was it a risk?

“I don’t think so. It’s much smoother today, the road has a hard base. We want to perform but it’s still pretty difficult and I don’t have full control yet,” said Tänak.

He closed to within 8.2sec of third-placed team-mate Jari-Matti Latvala, who complained that his Yaris would not turn in. The Finn also accidentally switched off his car’s anti-lag system briefly.

Mads Østberg retired his Citroën C3 with turbo problems while Esapekka Lappi spun and stalled his Yaris. Craig Breen dropped 20sec after mishearing a pace note and approaching a second gear corner in fourth, spinning his C3.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








WRC
WRC





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()