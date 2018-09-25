Former F1 driver Jarno Trulli has slammed the way the sport has changed since he stopped racing seven seasons ago.

The Italian, now 44, contested over 250 grands prix, but now laments the state of formula one today.

"What has formula one become?" he told the blog of Italian journalist Leo Turrini.

"Do you realise that in Singapore the drivers were 10-12 seconds per lap slower than the pole time? It’s absurd, ridiculous.

"I imagine the dismay that guys like Kimi, Fernando, Lewis and Seb must feel, as they knew the formula one that really was formula one," Trulli said.

"That F1 pushed from the start to the finish, but now you need to look after consumption, the tyres, so on. Without intervening quickly, this distortion of formula one risks becoming irreversible.

"I regret it enormously because I love this world — it represented so much of my life. What a pity," he added.

However, Trulli said he has been genuinely impressed with Lewis Hamilton this season.

"He has always been strong but usually something goes wrong with him, but this time he has made no mistake. I’m sorry to say it but he has been better than Vettel," he said.

"For Ferrari, the dream is fading once again."