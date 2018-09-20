Red Bull looks set to wait to finalise the 2019 driver lineup for Toro Rosso.

Earlier, we suggested the energy drink company could be set to announce Daniil Kvyat and Pascal Wehrlein as its all-new drivers for Toro Rosso next year.

But Dr Helmut Marko says the plan is only to announce one driver next weekend at Sochi.

It will probably be Russian Kvyat.

"We are currently planning to announce one driver in Sochi," he said.

"It’s important to get one driver contract done quickly. There is not such a hurry to fill the other cockpit. We can even wait until winter testing," Dr Marko added.

According to Turun Sanomat newspaper, it is believed Red Bull is going to wait for Dan Ticktum.

The 19-year-old Briton is a top driver in European Formula 3, but even if he wins that title, he will not have the required points to secure a F1 super license.

So ’plan B’ is reportedly the Asian F3 winter series, where Ticktum could secure the remaining FIA license points he needs.

"In Singapore, our source at Red Bull revealed that negotiations are underway to get Ticktum a competitive car for those races," correspondent Luis Vasconcelos said.