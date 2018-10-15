FIA president Jean Todt admits he visits his friend Michael Schumacher "twice a month".

Once the great German’s boss at Ferrari, Frenchman Todt is now a close family friend and one of the only people now allowed inside the inner sanctum.

Schumacher’s health condition following a skiing crash and brain injuries in 2013 is an almost complete mystery.

"I love Michael. I see his family," Todt told The Times. "I wish the situation would be different."

He says he is at Schumacher’s home on the shores of Lake Geneva "a minimum of twice a month".