FIA president Jean Todt has hit out at Germany’s F1 broadcaster.

"I recently saw the Brazilian grand prix on RTL and I was the most frustrated television viewer imaginable," he told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Todt said he was subjected to "more advertising" than he thought was possible.

"If I was a German formula one fan, I’m sorry, I would be very frustrated with formula one," he added.

Bild newspaper reports that Todt’s comments coincide with speculation the pay-TV network Sky could be looking to return to German screens in 2019.

RTL’s sports boss Manfred Loppe hit back at Todt, insisting: "We cannot understand why the FIA president criticises us, given that only two years ago we were given broadcaster of the year in the FIA Gala.

"Todt’s statement also does not correspondent with the significant increase in our viewership this year and the great appreciation that Liberty Media has shown us," he added.