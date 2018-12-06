Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Todt proud to ’fight’ for Halo

"Safety is indisputably a priority"

 F1


Miniboutik



Jean Todt says he is proud he continued to "fight" for Halo.

The cockpit protection innovation was highly controversial from its inception, but in 2018 it arguably protected Charles Leclerc and F2 driver Tadasuke Makino in scary incidents.

But in Abu Dhabi, Halo also arguably stopped Nico Hulkenberg from quickly escaping after a rollover crash that involved fire.

"I had a lot of resistance, but when you think you are going in the right direction, you have to fight for it," the German broadcaster RTL quotes FIA president Todt as saying.

He says he feels vindicated by the incidents seen this year.

"We were able to demonstrate that without Halo, there would have been worse consequences for Charles," said Todt.

Formula E and Formula 3 will both use Halo from 2019.

"Safety is indisputably a priority, and the FIA is right if it insists," said Liberty Media’s F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn.


6 December 2018 - 10h31, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Ecclestone doubts F1 will race in Miami, London
Next news: No ’off season’ for axed F1 driver Vandoorne
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC