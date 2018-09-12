Jean Todt says he has no problem if the F1 calendar swells to include some more races.

Already, the 21-race calendar for this year and next is controversial, with many saying it is a strain for team staff and arguably too much exposure for F1 fans.

But with Miami and other potential new hosts waiting in the wings, FIA president Jean Todt says he would support commercial rights holder Liberty Media expanding the calendar even more.

"At the moment, I think 21 is a good number," he is quoted by France’s Le Figaro.

"After that, if there are 20, 22 or 23 grands prix per year on the calendar, I have no problem with that either," Todt added.

"I think the rights holder is busy doing great work. They are really trying to do the best job they can to modernise F1 and promote the sport around the world."