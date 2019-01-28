Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Teams reject Liberty ’joint launch’ idea

"They did not want to share attention"

 F1


Miniboutik



F1 teams rejected Liberty Media’s plans for a joint 2019 car launch event.

Earlier, we reported that instead of letting every team reveal their new cars separately, F1 rights holder Liberty wanted a big, joint event to take place.

Auto Motor und Sport reports: "The teams rejected the proposal because they did not want to share attention with the competition."

As a result, teams are announcing separate launch events for the days immediately prior to the start of official winter testing in mid February.

But most are expecting to simply reveal photos online.

Correspondent Tobias Gruner claims most of the 2019 cars "will only be seen in detail in Barcelona".

Force India is one exception, opting for new team owner Lawrence Stroll’s native Canada for a 2019 launch.

But Tobias said the 2019 car will not be on show, rather "a new livery on the previous car".


28 January 2019 - 08h53, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: McLaren press officer joins Ferrari
Next news: Liberty Media could sell F1 - report
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC