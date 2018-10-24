Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Team making ’jokes’ about Ricciardo plight

"For the team it is just very bad"


24 October 2018 - 09h42, by GMM 

Members of the Red Bull team are making "jokes" about Daniel Ricciardo.

That is the news from Max Verstappen, the energy drink-owned team’s continuing driver.

Ricciardo is switching to Renault’s works team, but ironically he has been bearing the brunt of the problems with the French manufacturer’s customer engine at Red Bull lately.

"It’s ironic that it always happens on his car," team boss Christian Horner is quoted by Auto Bild.

"I’m sure he’ll have a few words with his future employer about it."

Verstappen revealed that after Ricciardo’s latest Renault-related problem in Austin, the Australian was particularly furious.

"Daniel punched a hole in the wall between our rooms," he told the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

"I think within the team there are secretly some jokes being made about it.

"But for the team it is just very bad. I know exactly how he feels, as I experienced it often enough last year," Verstappen added. "It’s just bad."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()