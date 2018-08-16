Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Tänak wins Germany shakedown

Estonian tops asphalt warm-up


16 August 2018 - 12h44, by www.wrc.com 

Ott Tänak led a Toyota Gazoo Racing 1-2 in Thursday morning’s shakedown at ADAC Rallye Deutschland.

Coming off the back of a dominant victory in Finland last month, the Estonian quickly mastered the change from gravel to asphalt to stop the clocks 0.2sec quicker than Jari-Matti Latvala in the 5.52km St Wendeler Land speed test.

“We did only one run, came back to service and went again. Obviously we’ve not been driving on asphalt for quite a long time. We tested before Rally Finland so we had to do a few changes for this kind of country roads,” said the Yaris World Rally Car driver.

“The feeling was good and we had a good balance. The changes were just to the chassis, nothing too big. The balance was quite close to what I wanted, so it was just a bit of small fine-tuning.”

Sébastien Ogier was fastest through the opening two passes in his Ford Fiesta, before Tänak moved top of the standings in his third and final run.

Ogier’s last attempt was the fastest of his trio and looked good enough for second until Latvala demoted him in his fourth and final run. The gap between them was 0.4sec.

Championship leader Thierry Neuville was a tenth slower than Ogier in fourth, 0.2sec clear of Hyundai i20 team-mate Dani Sordo. Craig Breen, driving a Citroën C3, and Elfyn Evans, in a Fiesta, were tied in sixth.

Mads Østberg spun his C3 during his first pass while both Sordo and Ogier hit hay bales.

The top 10:

1. Ott Tänak Toyota Yaris 2min 52.9sec
2. Jari-Matti Latvala Toyota Yaris + 0.2sec
3. Sébastien Ogier Ford Fiesta + 0.6sec
4. Thierry Neuville Hyundai i20 + 0.7sec
5. Dani Sordo Hyundai i20 + 0.9sec
6= Craig Breen Citroën C3 + 1.4sec
6= Elfyn Evans Ford Fiesta + 1.4sec
8. Esapekka Lappi Toyota Yaris + 1.8sec
9. Mads Østberg Citroën C3 + 2.5sec
10. Teemu Suninen Ford Fiesta + 3.0sec



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








WRC
WRC





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC