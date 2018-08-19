Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Tänak repeats Germany win

Ogier won the final live TV Power Stage


19 August 2018 - 13h13, by www.wrc.com 

Ott Tänak sealed back-to-back ADAC Rallye Deutschland victories on Sunday afternoon following a dramatic final leg.

The Estonian won the four-day asphalt encounter by 39.2sec in a Toyota Yaris, repeating his 2017 success and securing a second consecutive WRC win after triumphing in Finland three weeks ago.

Thierry Neuville extended his championship lead by inheriting an unexpected second place in a Hyundai i20 after Jari-Matti Latvala retired with hydraulic problems in his Yaris and Dani Sordo stopped with engine damage after crashing his i20. Esapekka Lappi finished third.

Sébastien Ogier won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Ford Fiesta. Tänak took four points for second with Lappi scoring three in third in a Yaris. Craig Breen, driving a C3, and Neuville took two and one point respectively.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
WRC
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Sweden
Photos - WRC 2018 - Rally Monte-Carlo
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Australia
Photos - WRC 2017 - Wales Rally GB
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally España
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Deutschland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 2)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Finland (Part. 1)
Photos - WRC 2017 - Rally Poland
WRC

F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








WRC
WRC





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC