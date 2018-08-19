Ott Tänak sealed back-to-back ADAC Rallye Deutschland victories on Sunday afternoon following a dramatic final leg.

The Estonian won the four-day asphalt encounter by 39.2sec in a Toyota Yaris, repeating his 2017 success and securing a second consecutive WRC win after triumphing in Finland three weeks ago.

Thierry Neuville extended his championship lead by inheriting an unexpected second place in a Hyundai i20 after Jari-Matti Latvala retired with hydraulic problems in his Yaris and Dani Sordo stopped with engine damage after crashing his i20. Esapekka Lappi finished third.

Sébastien Ogier won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Ford Fiesta. Tänak took four points for second with Lappi scoring three in third in a Yaris. Craig Breen, driving a C3, and Neuville took two and one point respectively.